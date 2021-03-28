Pune Covid-19 wrap: Fresh Covid-19 cases fall marginally to 6,563 in Pune

Pune tested 29,287 samples, which has been the maximum for the city in a day. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

The daily count of new coronavirus infections in Pune climbed down marginally from Friday’s peak, with the city reporting 6,563 cases on Saturday. On Friday, 7,147 cases were detected in Pune, which was a new high.

With Saturday’s addition, Pune has so far seen more than 5.08 confirmed infections, the second highest for any city in the country after Delhi, which has recorded over 6.55 lakh cases so far.

The worrying trend is that the number of active cases in Pune has risen to nearly 57,000, more than any other city in the country, putting pressure on the city’s hospital infrastructure. At its peak last year, Pune had seen its active cases go up to as high as 82,000.

On Friday, Pune tested 29,287 samples, which has been the maximum for the city in a day. That would mean about one in every four persons who are getting tested in Pune is turning out to be infected.

Of the 6,563 new infections in Pune, 3,463 were from Pune Municipal Corporation areas while 1,694 were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad. The remaining 1,406 came from Cantonment and rural areas of Pune district.

On Saturday, 39 deaths were reported from the district, which took the total number of deaths to 9,800.

An overwhelming number, more than 70 per cent, of the infected people in the district are in home isolation, while over 12,000 are admitted in various hospitals.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.