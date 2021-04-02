Pune Covid-19 wrap: With 65 new deaths, toll now exceeds 10,000

Pune city on Thursday had 35,849 active cases of coronavorus infection. Of these, 825 are critical patients while 3403 are on oxygen support. The civic administration conducted 20,681 tests and detected 4,103 patients with the infection on the day. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The death toll in the Pune district due to coronavirus disease now exceeds 10,000. On Thursday, district authorities reported another 65 deaths, taking the total to 10,039. Pune is the third city, after Delhi and Mumbai, to record more than 10,000 deaths.

The state government data, however, continues to show a significantly lower number of deaths in the Pune district. According to that data, only 8,343 deaths have been recorded in the district so far. The discrepancy, which has been persisting for a very long time, is due to the fact that data entry is happening at multiple places, and reconciliation does not take place very frequently. Also, it is possible that some deaths that Pune district is counting as its own are shown in the state data as happening in other places. That is because lots of patients from other cities and towns come to Pune for treatment.

On Thursday, for example, 65 deaths were shown in the district data, but only 18 in the state data.

The daily count of coronavirus cases in Pune once again crossed the 8,000 mark on Thursday, though the number was slightly lower than the all-time high recorded on the previous day. A total of 8,025 new infections were detected in the district, of which 4,200 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation areas. Pimpri Chinchwad reported another 2,058 while the remaining 1,767 came from cantonment and rural areas.

The number of confirmed infections in Pune now exceeds 5.44 lakh. Of these, more than 1.28 lakh, or close to a quarter of the cases, were added just in the month of March, at an average of more than 4,000 cases a day. Only Delhi, with 6.64 lakh confirmed cases so far, is ahead of Pune.

Testing numbers also touched a new high in Pune on Thursday, with 29,646 samples being tested.

As of now, there are over 64,000 active cases in the district, of which more than 15,000 are in hospitals. At its peak last year, Pune had more than 82,000 active cases.