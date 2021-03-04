Pune Covid-19 wrap: 1,714 fresh cases, seven deaths reported on Wednesday

Teams from Pune police’s Sahakarnagar Police Station and Rapid Action Force conducted a route march in the backdrop of rising COVID cases in city. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune is one of the places that is driving the Covid-19 case count in Maharashtra. On Wednesday, the state reported 9,855 new coronavirus cases, the highest in four months. Out of these, 1,714 were reported from Pune, more than any other district in the state.

Seven deaths were also reported from the district, out of which five were from the city areas. So far, the district has reported 9,265 coronavirus-related deaths.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Of the new cases detected on Wednesday, 853 were discovered in the city areas, 483 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 378 in Pune cantonment and rural areas.

More than 13,900 samples were tested on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests to more than 23.52 lakh.

Out of the nearly 11,500 active cases in the district, 6,601 are in home isolation while the remaining are admitted in various hospitals across the district.