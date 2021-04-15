Covid norms: PCMC bars ‘guests’ in cooperative housing societies, violators to face Rs 10,000 fine

The order said the RT-PCR tests of workers who enter the society premises should be done. (Express Photo)

In its revised guidelines as part of the “Break the Chain” initiatives, the civic administration of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municpal Corporation has banned “outsiders” from entering the premises of cooperative housing societies. The societies have been told to put up boards to the effect.

The guidelines, issued by Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Wednesday evening, also outlined the norm for declaring a housing society as a micro-containment zone. “Any society where five or more Covid-positive patients are found will be declared as micro-containment zone,” the order read. “The declaration of the micro-containment zones will be done by zonal officers,” the order added. Pimpri-Chinchwad has so far set up over 2,000 micropcontainment zones, majority of which are cooperative housing societies, health department officials said.

The order stated that RT-PCR tests of the workers who enter the society premises should be done. Similarly, they should also be vaccinated.

The PCMC commissioner’s order said all society members should ensure that norms regarding micro-containment zones and entry of outsiders are strictly followed. “Any violation of the society will entail a fine of Rs 10,000,” the order said.

Civic activist Deepak Pardeshi however said the PCMC commissioner’s guidelines does not specify who the outsiders are. “What about milk vendors who deliver milk packets door to door, gas cylinder delivery boys who bring cylinders or the newspaper boys who deliver newspapers in the morning. The order is silent about this,” he said.

Another civic activist Lahoo Landge said, “The PCMC chief’s order also does not clarify as to who should get the RT-PCR test of the workers (entering the society) done, and who would pay for it. One can understand the society’s responsibility of asking the workers to get their vaccination done, but we cannot force them.”

When contacted, PCMC spokesperson Shirish Poredi said, “Outsiders means guests of society members. They are not allowed next fortnight. However, milk vendors, domestic help, car driver have been allowed.”

As for RT-PCR test for workers entering the society premises, Poredi said, “The society should do their RT-PCR or rapid antigen test. The basic purpose is to ensure that the worker entering the society premises is Covid negative.”

