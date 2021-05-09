Pune: Covid-19 patient found hanging in hospital, police suspect suicide

The 44-year-old man was found hanging inside the storage room of Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research at around 7.30 am on Sunday.

In a suspected case of suicide, a 44-year-old man undergoing Covid-19 treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital at Talegaon in Pune district was found hanging in the storage room of the facility on Sunday morning.

According to information from officials at the Talegaon Dabhade police station under Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction, the man was undergoing treatment at the Covid facility of the Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research since May 1. He was found hanging in the store room of the hospital at around 7.30 am.

Inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Talegaon Dabhade police station said, “The deceased was seen entering the store room and had locked the door. A while later, he was found hanging from a pipe using a telephone wire. Primary probe points towards suicide. However, no note has been found yet. We will be recording statements of the hospital staff and relatives of the patient as part of the investigation.”

He added, “The deceased was a farmer and a resident of a village near Lonavala.”