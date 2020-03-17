Pune: COVID-19 patient flees Bhosari hospital, meets family, friends; all test negative

The incident happened Saturday, but the facts emerged Monday after a video of the incident went viral. (Express photo) The incident happened Saturday, but the facts emerged Monday after a video of the incident went viral. (Express photo)

After he came to know that his medical test for COVID-19 has come positive, a patient fled the PCMC-run Bhosari hospital. He was caught by the police around three hours later but not before he had travelled in some parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad to meet his family and a friend. Four members of his family and a friend, who were regarded as high-risk contacts, have, however, tested negative for coronavirus.

Dr Laxman Gofane, who heads the isolation unit at Bhosari hospital, said, “The patient was asked to come to Bhosari hospital around 10.15 pm Saturday after his report had come positive. After we told him about his positive report, he was at the hospital for half an hour. During this time, we had discharged some patients whose reports had come negative. Taking advantage of the melee, he escaped from the ward.”

The hospital then informed the police. However, the patient had switched off his phone. Later, the police traced his location to a friend’s house. “We traced his location to a friend’s house. He had travelled on a two-wheeler to meet his friend,” said Bhosari police inspector S Awtade.

The swab test of the patient was apparently conducted Friday. And from Friday till 10.30 pm Saturday, the patient had stayed with his family and met friends in a suburb of Pimpri-Chinchwad. “Fortunately, the swab test of four members of his family and the friend have come negative. All of them have been discharged,” Dr Gofane said. His other contacts are being searched and their swab tests are being taken, doctors said.

The patient was one of the 90 who had travelled to Thailand for a wedding event. The patient was “stunned” after he was told that he had tested positive. “He kept repeating that he had no symptoms and why he was being admitted,” Dr Gofane said.

Meanwhile, the tests of other people who had travelled to Thailand are underway and so are the tests of their high risk contacts, PCMC medical department said. Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the patient was brought to hospital soon after he had fled the premises. “Our staff and the police quickly caught him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the parents of the man who had travelled to Dubai and Japan and had tested positive for coronavirus have also been admitted to Bhosari hospital.

