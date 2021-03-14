Pune covid-19 news, March 14: 3,066 new cases reported

PMRDA Fire Brigade spray disinfectants on streets and housing societies at the Bavdhan area (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

For the second consecutive day on Saturday, Pune reported more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus infections, taking its total to more than 4.36 lakh. Of the 3,066 cases detected in the district on Saturday, 1,667 came from the city areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation boundaries, while 773 were from Pimpri Chinchwad. The remaining 626 cases were reported from cantonment and rural areas of the district.

According to data released by the state government, Pune district now has more than 24,000 active cases, which remains the highest for any city in the country.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

District authorities said there were 16 deaths in the Pune district on Saturday, taking the total death toll due to coronavirus to 9,388. Only Delhi and Mumbai have recorded more deaths.

More than 15,000 samples were tested in the district on Saturday. The testing rate has been stepped up a little in the last few days, from an average of about 12,000 to 13,000 a day to over 15,000 a day now. Till date, over 24.86 lakh samples have been tested in the district.

District data shows that 6,612 people were hospitalized across the district, while over 13,700 were put in home isolation.