Pune: Amid uptick in cases, Covid-19 review meet today

Amidst a rising number of coronavirus cases in Pune, local authorities and elected representatives will be meeting Friday to formulate a response to manage the crisis.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune, would be taking the review of Covid-19 situation in the city with legislators and officials of various concerned departments.

The state government has been indicating the possibility of lockdown in some cities that are witnessing a surge in cases. However, the ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has opposed a complete lockdown and is suggesting more restrictions and strict implementation of Covid protocols instead.

The PMC has been witnessing over 20 per cent positivity rate from the last few days and also an increase in the number of deaths due to the viral infection. It registered the highest daily count of over 3,500 patients on Wednesday and had 28,578 active cases on March 25 with 599 in critical condition and 1,489 on Oxygen beds in various hospitals across the city. The district has been recording over 6,000 cases for the last two days.

The PMC had to restart the jumbo Covid-19 facility on Monday and have so far admitted over 150 patients for treatment. The civic body plans to increase its capacity to 800 beds to accommodate maximum number of patients as complaints of unavailability of beds continue to increase. The jumbo facility is in addition to the Naidu hospital, Baner hospital, Dalvi hospital, Laygude hospital and Sassoon hospital. The PMC has also started to take over beds in some private hospitals while directing all the hospitals to increase the beds for Covid patients.

Pawar on Thursday said while the Covid-19 infections are increasing in Pune, there are different opinions over imposing a complete lockdown. “The situation would be discussed in detail in the review meeting and a decision would be taken in confidence with all the legislators,” he said.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol recently said the Covid19 situation in the city was under control and there should not be a complete lockdown. “The administration should put more restrictions and implement them stringently while increasing the testing and treatment facility along with scaling up vaccination,” he said.

The PMC has been vaccinating around 15,000 citizens every day and plans to increase it to 50,000 in a day, said additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

The PMC has banned the celebration of Holi on March 28 and 29. It has already closed schools, colleges and coaching classes. The gardens are open only during the morning while the private offices have been asked to run with 50 percent capacity. It is strictly implementing the Covid Appropriate Behaviour for containing Covid-19.

