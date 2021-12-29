Pune: Covid-19 hospital to shut operations

The dedicated Covid-19 hospital run by the Pune Zilla Parishad at the Hinjewadi campus of Wipro will cease operations in a few days, officials said. Set up by the state government and the software company, the hospital functioned for over 1.5 years. The hospital started operations during the first wave of the pandemic.

Wipro provided the infrastructure including ventilators, oxygen tanks and beds, while doctors and nurses were transferred from various government hospitals to the Hinjewadi campus hospital. The Pune Zilla Parishad also recruited specialised doctors for the hospital. In total, the hospital saw 6,865 admissions, of which only 11 patients died.

Notably, the hospital has the lowest death rate in the district. It has 10 ventilator beds and 440 oxygen beds.

Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said the hospital will cease to function after the last patient is discharged in a day or two. “The infrastructure will remain and, if needed, the hospital will start functioning again,” he added.

