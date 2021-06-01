Pune expert panel recommends Covid-19 data sharing, steady supply of oxygen and hospital beds

Experts from Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response (PPCR) have submitted a set of recommendations to the district administration as the city’s limited unlocking came into effect this week, post the second wave of Covid-19.

Maharashtra entered lockdown in April and, since, has permitted only essential services to operate. Cities like Pune enforced weekend lockdown till last week.

Among top recommendations include sharing of weekly or more frequent data on Covid-19 cases across the city, such as details on positive cases, home and hospitalised patients, those under critical care and mortality, being facilitated. This along with information on the number of days a hospitalised patient took for recovery and mortality associated with co-morbidities.

Some scientists associated with Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC), who have tied up with PPCR, have been involved in studying Covid-19 cases, conducting sero surveys and analysing the variants of SARS-CoV-2.

“We hope to get all details of tests done more frequently, once a week at least, along with details pertaining to hospitalised persons, their duration being shared,” said L S Shashidhara, co-principal investigator of PKC, also a PPCR team member.

At present, only 3.1 per cent of the city’s population, aged between 18 and 44, have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“If we vaccinate all above 18 years with the first dose, we will be able to reduce the severity of the infection and its consequential deaths,” said Sudhir Mehta, lead and PPCR coordinator.

The PPCR has called for creating steady availability of hospital beds and oxygen supply at all times, even when cases are on a decline.

“The oxygen production is increasing and now oxygen should be permitted for industry use. Though the priority use is clear, total ban at this stage is uncalled for,” Mehta added.

With the city’s case positivity rate dropping and local district administration relaxing timings for essential and non-essential shops to function, the PPCR members have advised a phased reopening of other sectors outside dairy and food in the near future.

Activities are to be reopened either on the basis of health, economic or social needs, keeping an interval of two to four weeks.

