Pune: Covid-19 doubling time highest in Warje-Karvenagar, lowest in Bibwewadi

As the Covid-19 spread in the city remains consistent with around 10 per cent positivity rate, the doubling time of the viral infection has increased to 414 days in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), with highest being in Warje-Karvenagar ward office area and lowest in Bibwewadi ward office area. The PMC has been monitoring the spread of Covid-19 across the city and working on a containment strategy. In its recent review, the civic administration reported an overall doubling rate of Covid-19 in the city at 414.08 days.

A detailed analysis of the situation of the city, which is divided into 15 ward office areas, indicates that the doubling rate of infection in six ward offices is less than that of the overall city rate. “The lowest doubling rate, of 259.60 days, is in Bibewadi ward office area where a total of 11,263 citizens were tested positive for Covid-19 since the outbreak. It is followed by Shivajinagar ward office, Aundh Baner Balewadi ward office, Nagar Road ward office, Kondhwa-Yeolewadi ward office and Kothrud ward office area,” said a civic officer.

The area that has shown significant slowing down of the spread has resulted in a doubling rate of infection. The maximum doubling rate is 536.85 days in the Warje-Karvenagar ward office area, which has the fifth highest count of 13,477 patients till last week.

“The doubling rate of the ward office areas that were the worst affected during the initial period of pandemic has been increasing. The Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward office area, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office, Wanowrie-Ramtekdi ward office, Kasba-Vishrambaug, Dhole Patil ward office, Sinhagad Road ward office and Bhawani Peth ward office have doubling rate more than that of the overall city,” he said.

The Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office reported the highest infection of 17,936 patients till last week but its doubling rate is 470.03 days. Similarly, a total of 16,828 patients were reported from Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar till date and its present doubling rate is 520.20 days. The least 6,870 infected patients were reported from Wanawadi-Ramtekdi ward office and its doubling rate is 482.18 days.

According to PMC, the civic administration has increased strict monitoring of the area where the doubling rate of Covid-19 patients is less than the overall city rate. “Action is being taken against those violating the guidelines of PMC of not wearing a mask or spitting when in public places. Shops and offices where social distancing is not maintained or frequent sanitisation is not done are being fined,” said civic officer.

