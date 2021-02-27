Covid-19: Pune district records over 1,000 cases for fourth day in a row, total 4.06 lakh

Teams from Pune police’s Sahakarnagar Police Station and Rapid Action Force conducted a route march in the backdrop of rising COVID cases in city. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

For the last four days, Pune district has been recording more than 1,000 coronavirus infections daily. On Friday, the district reported 1,451 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4.06 lakh.

The areas under Pune Municipal Corporation have alone registered more than two lakh Covid cases and the death toll has gone past 5,000 now. In the district as a whole, 9,221 deaths have been reported till now.

On Friday, 727 cases were discovered from the PMC area, 408 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas, while 316 were from Pune rural and cantonment areas.

Seven persons succumbed to Covid 19 on Friday of which six were from Pune Municipal Corporation areas and one from Pune rural.

The district has stepped up testing for Covid19 and, on Friday, a total of 12,671 samples were tested of which PMC tested 7,108 samples while PCMC tested 2,277 samples. Overall, a total of 22.92 lakh samples have been tested in the district so far.

A total of 3,817 patients are in hospitals while there are 5,572 Covid positive persons in home isolation. In PMC areas, there are 2,089 persons positive with Covid19 infection in hospitals while 2,164 are in home isolation. In areas under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation, 833 persons are in hospitals while 2498 are in home isolation. In rural and cantonment areas of Pune a total of 910 are in home isolation while 895 are in hospitals.

Meanwhile, 813 persons were declared recovered from Covid-19 on Friday and discharged. Till date, a total 3.86 lakh persons have recovered from Covid-19.