Covid curfew in Pune: Here are the ‘valid reasons’ for which you can step out

Relatives of Covid infected patients across Pune city gathered in huge numbers to buy Remdesivir Injection at Poona Hospital Medical Store in Pune. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Amid strict curfew-like restrictions in Maharashtra to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Pune administration has urged citizens not to step out of their house without a “valid reason”. The administration has categorised these ‘valid reasons’ into two categories: essential category and exemption category. However, the staff allowed to commute for work has been asked to get vaccinated as per their eligibility or undertake a Covid-19 test every 15 days.

Here are the ‘valid reasons’ for which citizens can move without facing any legal action.

Essential category

It includes hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, vaccination centers, mediclaim offices, pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services, manufacturers and distribution unit for medical and health services, transport and supply system for vaccine, sanitisers, mask, medical equipment, and raw material. Veterinary hospitals and pet shops will also be open.

Employees of units included in exemption category

All the employees of manufacturing units, 50 per cent staff of government offices, banking and financial institutions, insurance and mediclaim companies, hardware engineers and system administrators of the IT companies, government and private security agencies, postal department, electricity and domestic gas suppliers, lawyers and chartered accountant firms are allowed to commute. However, they shall carry their identity card while commuting. The institutions have to operate with 50 per cent workforce.

Buying essential goods

Groceries, vegetables, fruits, dairy, bakery and other food material, cold storage and godown are included in the essential category. Thus, the transportation of such proudcts is considered to be a valid reason. Citizens have been urged to buy the goods from stores close to their residence and are restricted from using their vehicles for the same.

Travel by public transport

Public transport such as auto rickshaw, cab, state transport, railways and air travel is allowed. Citizens are allowed to travel to and fro from state transport bus stands, railway stations and air travel if they are either traveling in or out of the city. However, the commuters will have to carry their tickets for the same whenever asked by the authorities. The auto-rickshaw and cab service can be used for medical emergencies and for traveling to workplace for those included in the essential service category.

E-commerce

E-commerce has been allowed for providing essential goods to citizens at their doorstep.

Domestic help and attendants

Domestic help including cooks, drivers as well as attendants of senior and ailing citizens at home are allowed to travel from 7 am to 10 pm.

Use of private vehicles

All kinds of private vehicles and buses can be used for valid reasons of emergency and essential services. Those violating it would be fined Rs 1,000. The transportation for delivery parcel service of restaurants and eateries is also a valid reason for movement.

Roadside eateries

The movement of roadside eateries is part of valid reason as they are allowed to operate from 7 am to 6 pm. However, the customers have to be given food in parcels and not allowed to serve at the spot.

Distribution of newspapers and magazines

Doorstep service for the distribution of newspapers and magazines is allowed. Those involved in the service shall carry their identity card and get themselves tested for Covid-19 as early as possible if not vaccinated.

Construction material

On site construction facilities are permitted to continue with the work while ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour of the labour force. The reason for commuting for getting raw material for construction is considered a valid reason.