Pimpri Chinchwad: Contract employee of MNC tests positive for Covid-19

Seven days after the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) allowed resumption of industrial activities in areas in its jurisdiction, a contract employee working in a German MNC has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Located a stone’s throw from the PCMC headquarters, the company had resumed operations in a staggered manner.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar confirmed that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

In a written statement shared with The Indian Express, the company confirmed the same. “It is unfortunate that one of our contract employees has tested positive for novel coronavirus. It was as a result of our stringent SoPs that we were able to detect the case and respond quickly. It is heartening to note that the concerned employee has only mild symptoms. We are extending our complete support to ensure that proper medical care is available and provided to him. We are addressing this situation in accordance with our well- defined protocols and with the guidance and support of government and public health officials. All staff who were in contact with the affected contract employee have been traced and duly quarantined. These staff members are currently being tested for novel coronavirus and test results are awaited. We are grateful to all government and public health officials for their close collaboration and support,” it read.

