PCMC to make available 5,000 beds for Covid-19 patients

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in the industrial city, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is planning to make available 5,000 beds for new patients. The civic administration has also started the process of setting up of micro-containment zones.

“We are trying to keep 5,000 bed facilities ready to tackle any substantial rise in COVID-19 cases,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express.

The civic chief said though Covid Care Centres have been shut down, they can be restarted any moment. “Though the Covid Care Centres have been shut, we will activate them any moment if the cases continue upward movement,” he said.

“The decision to set up micro containment zones was discussed at a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar two days back. Accordingly, we will set up micro containment zones as and when cases rise in those particular areas,” he added.

On Monday, the PCMC chief held a meeting with top civic officials and issued a slew of directives, including appointing beat marshals at key intersections to catch those not wearing masks and spitting in public places. “Those who are found moving around should be penalised. Similarly, those who spit at public places and are found violating COVID norms should be penalised. We should appoint beat marshals at all important squares across the industrial city,” he told the officials.

Patil also directed officials to file police complaints against those who organise marriages and functions without permission and flout the norms related to limited gatherings. He said a joint flying squad of PCMC and police should be set up for the purpose. “These flyings squads should visit hotels, restaurants and markets to catch those flouting COVID norms,” he said.

Patil directed officials to shift vegetable markets to open places to avoid crowding and take action against shopkeepers and customers found without masks.

At the meeting, top officials like PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioners Ajit Pawar, Vikas Dhakne and Ulhas Jagtap, Additional Health chief Dr Pavan Salve, YCMC dean D Rajendra Wable, assistant health-medical officer Dr Laxman Gofane and medical officer Dr Varsha dange were present.

The PCMC chief asked the civic officials to also step up testing. “We will provide additional manpower for the purpose,” he said.

In last three days, Pimpri-Chinchwad has registered over 200 cases. On Sunday, it registered 280 cases, the highest in last two months. In the initial days of February, the cases were below 100, health officials said.

