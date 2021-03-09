Pune: Covid-19 cases on the rise, fatality rate still low

Maharashtra, along with other states like Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, have reported a surge in daily Covid cases. Maharashtra reported the highest daily count at 11,141.

THE CASE fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra has remained low despite rising Covid-19 cases and, last week, it was 0.52 per cent. From March 1 to 7, a total of 72,900 new positive cases were reported in the state along with 378 deaths, as per the state health department.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), CFR is a measure of severity of a disease and is defined as the proportion of reported cases of a specified disease or condition, which are fatal within a specified time. With proper and timely treatment, CFR should remain below 1 per cent.

“This perhaps indicates that the Covid-19 infection is less virulent. To date, National Institute of Virology (NIV) and National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) conducted genetic tests and have not found SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern,” Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, told The Indian Express.

While the CFR in some districts like Jalna, Osmanabad, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur was slightly higher than 1 per cent last week, Dr Awate said the reason was that the number of cases were few and, against that, the death count led to a slightly higher CFR.

Jalna had a CFR of 1.38 per cent, Osmanabad at 1.81 per cent, Kolhapur at 1.59 per cent and 3.16 per cent in Ratnagiri.

Maharashtra, along with other states like Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, have reported a surge in daily Covid cases. Maharashtra reported the highest daily count at 11,141. On Monday, the count was at 8,744.

The Centre has sent high-level public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist with Covid-19 control and containment measures in view of the recent spike.

A team from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) along with state health officials is presently touring some pockets of Maharashtra, including Kalyan and Mumbai, and according to officials, there is a definite lethargy among people when it comes to following Covid safety guidelines.

Dr Awate also said while Covid testing has increased, there was a need to step up surveillance and contact tracing.

At present, 22.28 lakh people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra and cumulative CFR from March 2020 to date is 2.36 per cent. Across the state too, 4.41 lakh are in home quarantine while 4,098 are at institutional centres. Mumbai (1,770), Pune (1,666) and Nagpur (1,697) circles continue to report the highest number of infections.