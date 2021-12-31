Pune logs 477 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s Omicron tally reaches 450

Pune district reported 477 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, according to the latest data released by the Health Department of Pune Zilha Parishad. While 134 patients successfully recovered from the virus, three people lost their lives, one each from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural.

Out of these, two cases belonged to the Omicron variant, one each from PMC and PCMC.

In terms of area-wise distribution of new Covid cases, PMC reported 298 patients, followed by PCMC (80), Pune rural (69), Cantonment (20) and Councils (NP) (10). Till now, Pune has reported 11,63,903 cases since the start of the pandemic out of which 11,42,125 people have successfully recovered. 19,244 people have lost their lives to the virus so far out of which 892 are out of district deaths.

The active caseload in Pune is actively rising being currently at 2,566. Out of these, PMC has 1,482 cases followed by Pune rural (470), PCMC (449), Councils (NP) (122) and Cantonment (43).

16,643 samples were tested on the day taking the total number of samples tested in the district to 90,94,478.

According to the latest data released by Maharashtra’s Public Health Department, 198 cases of Omicron variant were reported in the state on Thursday, which is more than double the number witnessed on the previous day. This has taken the total number of Omicron cases detected in the state to 450 out of which 125 patients have successfully recovered and been discharged.

All of the above 198 cases were reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Out of these, 30 patients are international travellers. In terms of district-wise distribution of these new cases, Mumbai alone reported 190 cases followed by Thane Municipal Corporation (4) and one each from Satara, Nanded, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri- Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).