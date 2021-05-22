Pune reports 4,129 new Covid-19 cases, a slight increase from a day before

Written by Seona James

Pune district reported 4,129 new cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, a slight increase from the numbers reported the day before. There was an increase in the number of samples tested as well.

In the last one week, the rise and fall in the daily count of cases in Pune have closely followed the increase or decrease in the number of samples tested. On Friday, 31,547 samples were tested, compared to 29,299 the day earlier.

The rural parts of the district continue to account for nearly half of all new cases in the district. Of the 4,129 positive cases on Friday, 2,059 came from the rural areas. Pune Municipal Corporation areas and Pimpri Chinchwad both have been contributing less than 1,000 cases every day now.

The district reported 96 deaths on Friday, taking the total death toll till now to 15,853. The state government bulletin, however, reported 287 deaths, as it tries to slowly make up for the huge discrepancy in the death count for Pune in the databases maintained by the district administration and the state government. The state government data shows the total death toll in Pune to be 11,015. In the last two days, however, the state government has added 480 deaths to the tally.

The active case count in the district has fallen below 60,000 after five weeks. As of Friday, there were about 58,000 active cases in the district, of which about 20,000 remain in the hospitals. The fall in the number of cases in the city areas has released pressure on the hospitals, with several of them now reporting almost 40 per cent empty beds.

Though the vaccination drive was resumed in the district, various centers remain closed due to a continued shortage in supply. The district is also witnessing a shortage of medications to treat Mucomycosis, cases of which are now increasing rapidly.