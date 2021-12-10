Pune: Court stays order to file case against Mayor

A local court on Thursday put a stay on an order by a lower court, which had asked city police to file an atrocity case against Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and two others for alleged demolition of a public toilet that was coming in the way of development of a road. Mohol had challenged the earlier order in court, claiming it was a “conspiracy to defame” him ahead of civic elections.

The road is being constructed in Kothrud area, which falls in the electoral ward represented by Mohol in the Pune Municipal Corporation. A total of 203 houses of the total 284 in Bhimnagar locality were affected by the development of the road. The area has two public toilets for residents of the locality.

Mohol said the PMC started building the road as it would help the nearly 10,000 residents of the area. “Of the 203 affected houses, families living in 52 houses were rehabilitated in 2013 while families living in 117 houses have been recently rehabilitated… process is on for the rehabilitation of 34 families. Only one house and a public toilet are creating hurdles in the completion of work,” he said.

The Mayor said the owner of the house was trying to stop the work and had approached the lower court. He was allegedly also creating hurdles in removing the toilet. “The person is inciting local public against PMC and creating hurdles. He was booked for causing problems in official work. So he, along with others, has hatched a conspiracy to defame me… he got a senior citizen to file an atrocity case against me on the pretext that the residents would be left without a public toilet if the structure is demolished.”

“The local court hearing the atrocity case had directed the police on Wednesday to file a case against me and two others in the case within a month. I have managed to get a stay on it,” Mohol said.

“I have nothing to do with the demolition of public toilet as it is PMC action, taken after following all the necessary official procedure. Also, the locality would continue to have a public toilet even if one toilet is removed, but the demolition of the toilet is deliberately being opposed,” he said.

Mohol said he has been urging civic staff to work towards faster completion of the road as the work has been pending for the last 20 years. “One shouldn’t create obstacles in such a manner in development work… or no one will take the initiative for such work…,” Mohol said, adding that this seemed to be a deliberate effort to “defame him ahead of civic polls”.