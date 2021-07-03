Pune: Court stays Avinash Bagwe’s disqualification as corporator

July 3, 2021 1:54:57 am
After disqualifying Congress leader Avinash Bagwe as a corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) over an alleged unauthorised construction issue, the Small Causes Court in Pune has put a stay on its order till July 17 for Bagwe to challenge it in the Bombay High Court.
The order, dated June 30, was passed by Judge Sagar N Patil of the Small Causes Court.
Bhupendra Shendge, a Pune resident, had filed a case, seeking disqualification of Bagwe over unauthorised construction. Bagwe had sought to challenge the judgment in the HC. He added that it would have caused irreparable loss to him if the judgment was not stayed for appeal against it. The Congress leader said he challenged the judgment of his disqualification for the term’s remainder over the issue of an
unauthorised shed, constructed by his spouse.
“She duly repaired the shed by availing the PMC’s permission. It is a matter of interpretation of legal provisions and government notification,” he said, adding that Shendge misled the court.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-