Pune: Court rejects bail plea of chemical factory owner in fatal blaze case

A court in Pune on Saturday rejected the bail application filed by Nikunj Shah, the owner of the chemical factory where a fire incident had led to the death of 17 workers in June this year.

The incident had taken place at the building of SVS Aqua Technologies, a company manufacturing water purification chemicals, located in Urawade, near Pirangut in Mulshi taluka of Pune district, on June 7. The deceased included 15 women while four other persons, including one woman, were injured in the blaze.

An inquiry committee constituted by the Pune district administration found multiple safety norm violations at the factory, including large stocks of alcohol-based sanitiser being allegedly stored without the requisite permit.

Besides arresting Nikunj Shah (39), police had booked his father Bipin Shah (68) and brother Keyur Shah (41) on charges of culpable homicide after an offence in the case was lodged at the Paud police station.

Nikunj Shah is currently in judicial custody and is lodged at the Yerwada jail. He had filed an application seeking bail before the court through his lawyer. However, additional sessions judge SB Salunkhe rejected the plea.