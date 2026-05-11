Pune Crime Files: Why a court sentenced a man to life for raping his minor daughter even after her mother turned hostile

In a landmark Pocso case, a Pune court relied on medical evidence to sentence a man to life for the "dastardly" assault of his own daughter.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde, Sushant Kulkarni
5 min readPuneMay 11, 2026 03:09 PM IST
Pune Crime Files Pocso VerdictThe court slammed the police’s “lackadaisical” probe (Image generated using AI).
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A special court in Pune recently awarded rigorous life imprisonment to a man for the sexual assault of his 8-year-old daughter. The conviction is notable as the court relied on “definitive” medical evidence and the girl’s own testimony, even after her mother turned hostile to protect the accused.

The crime occurred on the afternoon of December 19, 2020, in a village within the Pune district. According to the prosecution, the girl had returned home from school for lunch when her father locked the door from the inside. He allegedly thrashed the child before forcibly undressing and sexually assaulting her.

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The girls escaped when her cousin arrived at the house to retrieve a mobile phone charger, momentarily distracting the accused. She fled the house and immediately narrated the ordeal to her aunt and mother. Based on her mother’s statement in the initial FIR, the Pune Rural police arrested the then-33-year-old man under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Mother’s ‘dilemma’

Despite lodging the original FIR, the mother turned hostile during the trial. While she identified her signature on the FIR, she resiled from her earlier statements regarding the assault.

During her initial testimony, the 8-year-old was also declared hostile after failing to provide a complete account of the incident. However, during a rigorous cross-examination by the Assistant Public Prosecutor, she admitted to the assault, detailed the specific nature of the abuse, and correctly identified the clothing worn by both herself and her father during the crime.

The defence lawyer argued that the girl had been declared hostile and, during her cross-examination, testified about the incident, making her an unreliable witness. The defence also pointed out that the girl’s mother had turned hostile, which undermines the evidence against the accused. Additionally, the lawyer claimed that the accused was falsely implicated due to his addiction to alcohol.

The court noted that the mother was caught in a “dilemma” between her husband and her child. “She appears to have chosen her husband… Evidence of such a hostile witness will be of no assistance to the prosecution, but at the same time, it will not efface the positive evidence which the victim has tendered,” the court stated.

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The defence lawyer argued that the panch (independent) witness was illiterate, which called her credibility into question. During cross-examination, the panch witness confirmed in court that she could not read or write. She stated that the seizure panchnama, which documented the seizure of clothing belonging to both the girl and the accused, was handwritten by the police, after which she signed it.

Court slams police for ‘lackadaisical’ probe

The court criticised the Pune Rural police for their investigation methods, particularly the use of an illiterate independent witness to seize evidence. The court said it was surprising that in such a serious offence, the investigation officers adopted a “lackadaisical approach”.

“At the very least, it was expected from the investigation officer to secure a panch witness who is literate and sufficiently educated to understand the nature and implications of the proceedings that may subsequently be scrutinised during the trial. In the present case, such basic precautions appear to have been overlooked,” the court stated.

But the court further stated that, despite the “rustic background of the witness, her admissions regarding illiteracy and inability to sign her full name by themselves do not materially affect the evidentiary value of her testimony”.

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Meanwhile, the medical examination of the girl confirmed vaginal penetration and physical injuries on her body. Considering the girl’s testimony and the medical evidence in this case as “definitive”, the court found the offence proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

In the order dated May 7, the court sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment for life, holding him guilty under sections of the Pocso Act and also under IPC sections 376 (2)(j) [rape] and 323 (voluntary causing hurt).

“The accused has subjected the victim to the most dastardly offence which has not only violated her body, but also her spirit. Children who have undergone such offences at the hands of their own parents seldom rise again in life. Such vicious acts of the accused, according to me, deserve no leniency whatsoever,” the court stated.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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