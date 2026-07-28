2 get life imprisonment for raping 18-yr-old girl

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), Pune, the victim had arrived at Talegaon railway station after travelling from Baramati on January 25, 2016, when two persons approached her. (AI Generated)

A court in Pune awarded life imprisonment to two men for the rape of an 18-year-old girl after luring her from Talegaon Railway Station in 2016.

Additional district and sessions judge S M Tapkire passed the order in this regard on Monday.

The convicts were identified as Sharad Murlidhar Salve (30) of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ankitsingh Bista alias Kancha (30) of Ravet in Pune.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), Pune, the victim had arrived at Talegaon railway station after travelling from Baramati on January 25, 2016, when two persons approached her.

The girl was hungry. So the duo lured her in the pretext of giving her food. They took her to a tin shed in the parking area of Talegaon railway station and raped her repeatedly. An accused also took her obscene photos on his cell phone before leaving the spot, police said.