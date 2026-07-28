2 get life imprisonment for raping 18-yr-old girl

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A court in Pune awarded life imprisonment to two men for the rape of an 18-year-old girl after luring her from Talegaon Railway Station in 2016.
Additional district and sessions judge S M Tapkire passed the order in this regard on Monday.
The convicts were identified as Sharad Murlidhar Salve (30) of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ankitsingh Bista alias Kancha (30) of Ravet in Pune.
According to Government Railway Police (GRP), Pune, the victim had arrived at Talegaon railway station after travelling from Baramati on January 25, 2016, when two persons approached her.
The girl was hungry. So the duo lured her in the pretext of giving her food. They took her to a tin shed in the parking area of Talegaon railway station and raped her repeatedly. An accused also took her obscene photos on his cell phone before leaving the spot, police said.
A woman sweeper at the railway station saw the girl crying and took her to the police. A first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Pune Railway police station on January 27, 2026. Police said the victim had the mobile phone number of one of the accused.
Based on clues obtained during the investigation, the police arrested the accused, Sharad Salve and Kancha, in this case. A team led by police sub inspector Shamshuddin Shaikh investigated the case and submitted a chargesheet against the accused on April 30, 2016.
As per a press release issued on Monday by the GRP, special public prosecutor S A Kshirsagar examined 12 witnesses to establish the sequence of events during the commission of crime during the trial.
The court held the two accused guilty under sections 376(2)(n) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life and fine of Rs 25,000 each.