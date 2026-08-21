HIV-positive Pune man who raped minor gets 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment

Investigations revealed that the accused had attempted to sexually assault the minor in 2018, but no complaint was filed against him then. (Image generated using AI)

A Pune court on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old HIV‑positive man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl in 2019. The police said the girl later contracted the virus.

The incident occurred on November 25, 2019, when the girl, who stayed in a village in Pune district, went to a shop to buy snacks. The accused, who stayed in the same village, lured her with guavas and raped her. He was 19 years old at the time.

The special court observed that the offence was serious in nature, the victim was barely six years old, and the accused committed the offence despite knowing that he was HIV-positive.