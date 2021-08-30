Pune court grants bail to PCMC Standing Committee Chairman Landge, 4 others in bribery case

A city court on Monday granted bail to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Standing Committee Chairman Nitin Landge and four other civic employees who had been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last week for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.18 lakh in connection with work orders.

“All five have been granted bail and the court has imposed certain restrictions on them as part of the bail bond,” said ACB Deputy Superintendent Seema Mehendale. The bail was granted on a surety of Rs 25,000. The five accused have been told to present themselves before ACB officials every first and third Monday of the month. “They have also been told not to influence the witnesses in the case,” officials said.

Mehendale said ACB will summon all members of the Standing Committee this week as part of the investigation. “We will issue them summons,” she said. Officials said the other members are being investigated as Landge’s personal secretary had said that they too were consulted before deciding on the percentage of commission.

The PCMC Standing Committee has 16 members including the chairman. BJP dominates the committee with 11 members while Opposition NCP has four members.

While the BJP has said that it is not afraid of any probe against its members, NCP said its members were never taken into confidence and so there is no question of them having taken any bribe.