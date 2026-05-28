Pune girl rape-murder: Charges framed against 65-year-old accused, he pleads not guilty

The counsel of the accused in the Pune girl rape-murder case argued that the chargesheet did not contain adequate evidence to establish serious offences such as kidnapping, molestation and murder. (Image generated using AI)

A special court on Thursday framed charges against a 65-year-old man who allegedly raped and murdered a three-year-old girl in a village in Maharashtra’s Pune district, observing that the evidence on record contained sufficient grounds to do so. The accused denied the charges.

The Pune court directed that day-to-day hearings in the matter be conducted from Friday. Considering the seriousness and sensitive nature of the case, the court also ordered that the trial be conducted in camera, the police said.

The girl, who was at her grandmother’s house at the time of the incident, was raped and murdered on May 1. She was playing near a local temple when the accused, who has a criminal record, allegedly lured her and took her to a cowshed. He allegedly dumped her body in cow dung. The incident had sparked outrage, leading to an angry mob blocking the Pune-Satara highway.