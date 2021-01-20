Pune court dismisses complaint against Chandrakant Patil over ‘concealing information in poll affidavit’

The plaintiff had said that Patil had allegedly not revealed information about the ownership of two companies and a development in a criminal case filed against him. (File)

A Court in Pune on Tuesday dismissed a complaint filed by an activist against state BJP president and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil, alleging that he had concealed information in the affidavit filed before the Election Commission at the time of Maharashtra Assembly polls.

A court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) J S Kelkar dismissed the complaint, saying there were no sufficient grounds to continue proceedings against Patil. The complaint was filed by a Pune-based Right to Information activist in August last year. The court had subsequently asked officials from Kothrud Police to conduct an investigation and file a report.

The plaintiff had said that Patil had allegedly not revealed information about the ownership of two companies and a development in a criminal case filed against him, while giving declarations in an affidavit filed before the Election Commission.

The court stated in the ruling, “As per the documents on record and report filed by the Kothrud police station under Section 202 of Criminal Procedure Code, I am of the opinion that there are no sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused of alleged offences. Hence, the complaint is liable to be dismissed.”

