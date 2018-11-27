Pune court allows serving of summons to husband on WhatsApp

A FAMILY court in the city has allowed summons to be served to a London-based banker via WhatsApp after traditional methods of sending the summons failed. A 30-year-old woman from Bavdhan has filed a restitution of conjugal rights (RCR) case in the family court. Her lawyers were struggling to issue the summons as the banker was not responding to their attempts to contact him via traditional methods.

Advertising

As per her lawyers, her husband was not responding to calls and messages and the summons could not be served to him despite repeated attempts.

The woman’s lawyer, Sudhir Reddy from Reddy & Reddy law firm, then filed an application to serve the summons via WhatsApp. “The court of judge G G Bhalchandra allowed the application on November 22 to serve him summons via WhatsApp. This also shows that the judiciary is open to accept modern technologies for fast-tracking justice delivery,” Reddy said.

The woman had married the London-based banker, hailing from Vadgaon Budruk, in 2015. “After a few days of the marriage, my husband and in-laws started harassing me for not giving enough dowry and gifts as well as for not spending enough on the marriage, but I kept quiet to save my marriage. Later, we started living in London, where my in-laws and husband harassed me mentally and physically, abused me and also demanded Rs 10 lakh to buy a car. My husband even threatened me that he will tear my UK visa and Indian passport if I did not fulfill his demands,” the woman said in her complaint.

Advertising

The woman claimed she was forced to return to India in August 2016 as she was unable to fulfil their demands.

Her husband seized her ornaments, expensive sarees and education certificates, she alleged.

After returning to India, she started living with her parents and filed a harassment case and also for offences under the Protection of Women Domestic Violence Act against her in-laws and husband. She also filed a petition for restitution of conjugal rights in December 2017.

“My husband knows I’m not working, even then he got my debit card blocked. He was not answering my calls when I decided to meet him and settle the dispute. In January, when I went to London, I was asked to go back to India by immigration officials as my husband had complained that he was not in a relationship with me,” she added.