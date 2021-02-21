Pune couple, three daughters, swallowed by deadly vortex in a stream

Inspector Ashok Dhumal of Paud police station said that deaths are believed to have been caused by a vortex (area in a water body where the flow revolves around an axis line).

Five members of a family — a couple and their three daughters — drowned in a stream in the Mulshi taluka of Pune on Sunday morning.

According to Pune (rural) police, the incident took place around 10.30 am when the woman, identified as 38-year-old Pournima Laygude, was washing clothes by a stream near Kolwan village in Mulshi, about 35 km from Pune city. She lost balance at the slippery point and fell into the stream, police said, adding that seeing her struggling to stay afloat, her three daughters — Arpita (20), Ankita (13) and Rajashree (12) — jumped in to save her. But they, too, struggled to keep their heads above the water and eventually drowned.

Seeing his wife and daughters drowning, Shankar, her husband, also jumped into the stream in a desperate bid to save her. However, he, too, was swept by the strong water current.

Confirming the deaths, Sai Bhore-Patil, deputy superintendent of police, Haveli Division, said the bodies have been retrieved.

Inspector Ashok Dhumal of Paud police station said that deaths are believed to have been caused by a vortex (area in a water body where the flow revolves around an axis line, which may be straight or curved) in the stream.

