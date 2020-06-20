Pune: Couple, their two children found dead in Bibvewadi, police suspect ‘suicide pact’

According to police, Shinde was running a small unit of printing identity cards, pamphlets and other items. (Rpresentational) According to police, Shinde was running a small unit of printing identity cards, pamphlets and other items. (Rpresentational)

A couple and their two children were found dead at their residence in Sukhsagar Nagare, Bibvewadi area of Pune. Police said they suspected it could be a suicide pact, in which the man and the woman killed their children first and then hung themselves.

The deceased couple was identified as Atul Dattatraya Shinde(33) and Jaya (32), and their children, six-year-old son Rugved and three-year-old daughter Antara. According to police, Shinde was running a small unit of printing identity cards, pamphlets and other items.

Police suspect that the family died by suicide due to financial problems. They said Shinde and his family were residing at a rented apartment in Arihant society in Sukhsagar Nagar.

For the past couple of days, their residence was silent, and, so, the neighbours and home owner found it suspicious, police said.

Some acquaintances of the Shinde family informed police around 10.30 pm on Thursday, after the family did not answer the door or respond to phone calls. A local police team reached the spot and broke open the door to find the couple and their two children hanging by nylon ropes. All four were declared brought dead on reaching the hospital.

A case was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. As part of the investigation, police searched Shinde’s house and found a note written on the walls of the house, saying they were dying by suicide as they were fed up with circumstances.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shirish Sardeshpande said, “Preliminary probe points to financial issues. The husband had a business of making identity cards that was affected due to the Covid-19 lockdown. A case of death pending probe into causes has been lodged.”

