A library that comes home: Pune couple takes reading beyond library walls

From 40 books and one member to a collection of over 4,000 books and 802 members, Vijay and Vinaya Doiphode are nurturing a culture of reading, one doorstep at a time.

In a world where screens increasingly compete for attention, Vijay and Vinaya Doiphode, a retired couple from Pune, are taking a different route to keep the reading habit alive bringing books directly to readers’ doorsteps. Through their mobile library, Vinaya Chal Granthalaya, they have transformed a modest initiative into a community built on literature, trust and goodwill.

Established on May 9, 2016, the library began with just 40 books and its first member, Nalini Gajanan Mante. Today, it has a collection of more than 4,000 books and 802 members, as of October 2026. Yet, for the Doiphodes, this growth represents more than numbers; it reflects the enduring connection between books and the people who read them.