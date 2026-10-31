A library that comes home: Pune couple takes reading beyond library walls

From 40 books and one member to a collection of over 4,000 books and 802 members, Vijay and Vinaya Doiphode are nurturing a culture of reading, one doorstep at a time.
In a world where screens increasingly compete for attention, Vijay and Vinaya Doiphode, a retired couple from Pune, are taking a different route to keep the reading habit alive bringing books directly to readers’ doorsteps. Through their mobile library, Vinaya Chal Granthalaya, they have transformed a modest initiative into a community built on literature, trust and goodwill.
Established on May 9, 2016, the library began with just 40 books and its first member, Nalini Gajanan Mante. Today, it has a collection of more than 4,000 books and 802 members, as of October 2026. Yet, for the Doiphodes, this growth represents more than numbers; it reflects the enduring connection between books and the people who read them.
The idea first took shape in 2012, when Vijay, drawing on his experience in the library sector, considered starting his own venture. Encouraged by family members, friend Navnath Pasalkar and his wife Vinaya, he gradually turned the idea into reality. Their mentor, Chandrashekhar Hari Joshi, suggested the name Vinaya Chal Granthalaya, capturing the essence of a library that travels to its readers.
Initially, the couple managed the initiative alongside their jobs. Vijay retired voluntarily in 2019, followed by Vinaya , allowing them to devote themselves full-time to the service. From transporting books on a two-wheeler to using an auto-rickshaw, they have steadily expanded their reach across Pune, including Baner, Aundh, Kothrud, Warje and Hinjewadi.
The service has proved especially valuable for senior citizens, working professionals, homemakers and people who cannot easily leave their homes. The couple personally visits new members, building relationships that often extend beyond a conventional library’s boundaries.
“Every time you both come, you bring positive energy with you. I feel much better after you come,” recalls Vijay, quoting 79-year-old member Sulabha Kanitkar. Such moments reinforce their belief that their work offers not merely books but also companionship and emotional connection.
Beyond book delivery, the library organises writers’ and readers’ meets, author interactions, quiz and essay competitions, daily question series and book reviews. These activities encourage members to engage with literature, exchange ideas and discover new perspectives.
“We are just a trusted link between the author and the reader,” Vijay says, describing the philosophy behind their work.
One can join via the WhatsApp group and select ten books of their choice from the provided PDF list; five new selections are made available every month. They charge four hundred Rupees per month and five hundred Rupees as deposit which Is refundable once the subscription ends. They also provide an extra book free of cost if there is a child in house to promote reading habit amongst children. By making books accessible, the Doiphodes are helping preserve these benefits in an increasingly distracted world.