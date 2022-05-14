Pune: Couple held for taking sex determination test; booked

PUNE RURAL police has nabbed four persons, including a lab technician and a married couple, for allegedly carrying out an illegal sex determination test at a village in Indapur taluka, Pune district, on Friday.

An FIR has been registered at the Indapur police station. Police have booked the accused under sections of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

Dr Santosh Khamkar, superintendent at the sub-district hospital in Indapur, got information that some persons were conducting illegal sex determination text in an SUV car at Mauje Sarathi village in Indapur. A team comprising Dr Khamkar, Dr Eknath Chandanshive, and Indapur police reached the spot on Indapur – Akluj road around 11.30 am. There they spotted the SUV car.

The car stopped at an under construction hall at about a kilometre from Bhandgaon. Medical staff and cops checked the car and found that a man was conducting sex determination test with equipment.