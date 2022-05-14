scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 13, 2022
Must Read

Pune: Couple held for taking sex determination test; booked

Police have booked the accused under sections of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 14, 2022 3:09:11 am
An FIR has been registered at the Indapur police station.

PUNE RURAL police has nabbed four persons, including a lab technician and a married couple, for allegedly carrying out an illegal sex determination test at a village in Indapur taluka, Pune district, on Friday.

An FIR has been registered at the Indapur police station. Police have booked the accused under sections of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

Dr Santosh Khamkar, superintendent at the sub-district hospital in Indapur, got information that some persons were conducting illegal sex determination text in an SUV car at Mauje Sarathi village in Indapur. A team comprising Dr Khamkar, Dr Eknath Chandanshive, and Indapur police reached the spot on Indapur – Akluj road around 11.30 am. There they spotted the SUV car.

More from Pune
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The car stopped at an under construction hall at about a kilometre from Bhandgaon. Medical staff and cops checked the car and found that a man was conducting sex determination test with equipment.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 13, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 13, 2022: What you need to read today
Most Congress leaders set to be exempt from ‘one family, one ticket...Premium
Most Congress leaders set to be exempt from ‘one family, one ticket...
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflationPremium
Explained: The cause and effect of rising inflation
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit DovalPremium
PM Modi’s personal equation with Xi resolved many crises: Ajit Doval
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement