Pune couple found dead, home had canisters of unidentified liquids: Cops

A married couple was found dead at their residence in Keshavnagar area of Mundhwa on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Sharad Bhujbal (47) and his wife Hema (43).

The police have found five canisters filled with three kinds of unidentified liquids at the house. Sharad drove a cab for a living and the family lived in a rented apartment in Kumbharwada.

The police said that on Saturday, Sharad’s friend Parvez Alam was passing through the area when his vehicle got a flat tyre. He tried calling Sharad for help, but got no response. Throughout Saturday, Sharad did not respond, so on Sunday, Alam decided to visit the house. Upon reaching, he found that the house was open, the television was on and the couple were unresponsive. He also sensed a strong gassy smell in the house,” said Bramhanand Naikwadi, Senior Police Inspector, Mundhwa Police Station.

“We found five canisters of 20 litres each at the house. Three have a watery liquid, another has a pink liquid and a fifth one is filled with a red solution. We have sent samples of all three chemicals to the laboratory examination,” the inspector said.

After preliminary examination of the bodies, police ruled out the murder angle as no marks of a physical struggle were present. The probe currently focuses on identifying the liquids in the canisters and whether the duo had consumed them. Police will also try to determine if they had intentionally consumed the liquids to end their lives.

The cops are also probing whether the chemicals in the canisters poisoned the air. The gas stove was also turned on when Alam discovered the bodies, the police said.

“The dead bodies are being examined at Sassoon Hospital and a report is awaited. Once we get the autopsy report, a clearer picture will emerge,” the inspector said.