Pune couple booked for pelting stone, unleashing dog at discom staffer

The accused allegedly did not pay their electricity bills despite repeated reminders. (Representational)

Pimpri Chinchwad police booked a couple for allegedly pelting a stone and unleashing their dog on a staffer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) who had gone to their home on Tuesday to disconnect the electricity connection over pending bills.

The staffer, Bhagyashree Kamble, lodged an FIR at the Chakan police station. Police identified the accused as Ashvini Vinod Dudhawde and Vinod Rajesh Dudhawde, residents of Shelgaon in Khed.

The accused allegedly did not pay their electricity bills despite repeated reminders.

Police booked the accused under Sections 353 (causing disturbance in government work), 289, 336, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.