Pune: Man, wife arrested with narcotics worth Rs 13.4 lakh

The Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a Mumbai-based man along with his wife for alleged possession of banned drugs charas and mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 13.4 lakh.

The couple have been identified as Mohammedafzal Abdulsattar Nagori (40) and Shabana (38).

A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch intercepted a car near Chandni Chowk on Saturday. The police found Nagori, Shabana and their six-year-old daughter inside the car.

During searches, the police allegedly recovered 55.97 grams of MD powder estimated at Rs 8.4 lakh from Nagori and 506.1 grams of charas worth Rs 5 lakh from Shabana.

The couple was arrested and the police seized the contraband, the car and cellphones from the duo. An offence was lodged against them at Kothrud police station under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A court in Pune remanded the accused to police custody till November 30 for further investigation. Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said Mohammadafzal was arrested in June this year with alleged possession of contraband.

“He was released from jail some 20 days ago and now we have arrested him again. We arrested his wife as drugs were recovered from her. The couple had come in a car along with their daughter. We have handed over their daughter to her grandmother,” said Gaikwad.