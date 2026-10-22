Pune council polls: Sena-BJP rift widens as Eknath Shinde backs independent

The dispute has raised questions over coordination within the Mahayuti ahead of Friday’s polling.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneOct 22, 2026 12:59 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Source: PTI)
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As campaigning for the Pune Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council ended on Wednesday, differences within the Mahayuti came into focus, with the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde backing an independent candidate against the BJP nominee in the Teachers’ constituency.

Polling will take place on Friday, October 23, from 8 am to 4 pm across 1,051 polling stations in the two constituencies. A total of 47 candidates are in the fray for the Graduates’ constituency and 30 for the Teachers’ constituency.

In the Graduates’ constituency, the main contest is between BJP candidate Smita Jadhav, representing the Mahayuti, and Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), who has been fielded by the NCP (SP).

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Smita Jadhav is the niece of Congress MLC Satej Patil and is married to Yogesh Jadhav, director of the Marathi newspaper Pudhari. Patil has distanced himself from her candidature, saying he is working for the victory of the MVA candidate.

“She might be my niece, but I am a true soldier of my party. I will support our MVA candidate,” Patil told The Indian Express. He said he was unaware that the BJP would field her as a candidate.

The Teachers’ constituency has a three-way contest between Congress candidate Jayant Asgaonkar, BJP’s Kaustubh Gawade and independent candidate Sachin Sanap. Congress has renominated Asgaonkar, the sitting MLC.

The contest has strained ties between the BJP and Shiv Sena. The Sena had initially fielded Mangesh Chivate, but he withdrew after pressure from the BJP. Shinde subsequently declared support for Sanap, a close aide of Industries Minister Uday Samant.

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The Sena’s backing of Sanap has also raised concerns within the BJP over whether it can count on Sena voters in the Graduates’ constituency. After the Sena’s support for Sanap became clear, BJP candidate Smita Jadhav met Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai in Satara last week to seek the party’s support.

Speaking to reporters, Desai said there was resentment among grassroots workers over past incidents in the district, despite the leaders having no major differences.

“As leaders, we might not have issues, but there is underlying resentment among grassroots workers regarding that. Once those matters are cleared at a senior level, there won’t be any difficulty, but those things need to be cleared soon. She mentioned that she would discuss this with our senior leadership,” he said.

On the final day of campaigning, Harshada Deshmukh-Jadhav said educated voters would challenge what she called the BJP’s “arrogance of power and wealth”. She expressed confidence that she would win the Graduates’ constituency.

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Deshmukh-Jadhav said she had been working in the constituency for over a year and a half, visiting villages and understanding the problems faced by students, young people and teachers.

Citing the Gokul Dairy Sangh elections in Kolhapur, she said the MVA would also win the Graduates’ constituency. She pointed to the defeat of the Mahayuti by a front led by Satej Patil in the Gokul elections, saying voters would value honest leadership over money.

Meanwhile, Smita Jadhav focused her campaign on strengthening ties between universities and the corporate sector. She proposed job-oriented skills training, career counselling and specialised programmes for fresh graduates. She also highlighted plans to encourage young entrepreneurs and set up training hubs to help rural students prepare for competitive examinations.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

 

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