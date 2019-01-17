Pune: Corporators oppose civic body’s proposal to stop distribution of free garbage bins

From across all parties, corporators of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have opposed the civic administration proposal to stop free distribution of plastic bins to store garbage. They sent the proposal to be discussed at the coordination meeting by all political parties in the civic body.

“The elected representatives of all political parties in the standing committee opposed the proposal of the civic administration to stop the free distribution of plastic bins or buckets to people. All are of the opinion that the initiative should not be stopped as it helps people to store wet and dry waste separately,” said Yogesh Mulick, chairperson of the standing committee.

He said the elected representatives agreed that there should be limitations on distribution of free bins every year in every electoral ward, but the initiative should not be completely stopped.

“It was decided that the proposal should be discussed with the coordination committee, comprising leaders of all political parties in the PMC. They will decide the issue,” Mulick said, adding that he did not agree with the civic administration’s contention that the bins were not being properly used by people.

He further said if the decision to limit the free distribution of buckets was taken, then it would be implemented in the next financial year and would not be applicable this year.

The civic administration had said it was noticed that the free bins or buckets distributed to people were not being properly used. It added that the objective to encourage them to store wet and dry waste separately was not being achieved as people were providing the daily waste in mixed form to the garbage collection system of the civic body.

According to the civic administration, a total of 11.93 lakh buckets of 7.5 litre and 1.42 lakh buckets of 80 litre have been distributed since 2014. The PMC has allocated funds for free distribution of 3.5 lakh buckets of 7.5 litre and 42,000 buckets of 80 litre in the current financial year.