Pune: Corporator accuses BJP of not giving nod to install CT scan machine

NCP CORPORATOR Ashwini Kadam has accused the ruling BJP in the PMC of “playing politics” by delaying funds for installing a CT scan machine in a civic hospital in her ward.

Kadam had proposed to set up an MRI and CT scan facility at Pote Hospital of PMC in her electoral area so that poor patients are able to afford the expensive services at a lower cost. While the PMC had installed the MRI machine in the hospital, installation of the the CT scan system has been pending due to shortage of funds.

The PMC has already appointed a private agency to run the MRI facility in the civic hospital on the condition that poor patients are provided the service at a cheap rate. The installation of CT scan machine is estimated to cost Rs 2.3 crore. Kadam offered to allot nearly Rs 1.97 crore from her ward development funds for completing the project, but still faced shortage of Rs 33 lakh. Commissioner Vikram Kumar decided to offer Rs 33 lakh from the funds available for starting the PMC medical college and sought approval of the standing committee.

“The the ruling BJP is merely giving false assurances of completing the project for the last few years. Finally, I decided to divert all ward development funds of Rs 1.97 crore and made the municipal commissioner provide Rs 33 lakh in funds to complete allocation for the project. But the standing committee chairperson held back the proposal after the local BJP corporator of the same electoral panel took objection to it. It is merely politics of not allowing other party corporator to complete projects of public interest,” alleged Kadam.