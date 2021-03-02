PMC health chief urges locals to be patient as day hit by delays, glitches

Senior citizens wait in line to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

As glitches in the CoWin 2.0 app hit the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination in the city, Pune civic health chief Dr Ashish Bharati said the vaccination process via the digital platform was a “soft launch”, which was being taken up at four government-run sites in the city on a “trial and error basis”. Sassoon General Hospital and civic-run facilities Kamala Nehru Hospital, Sutar Hospital at Kothrud and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Yerawada are the four vaccination sites.

Across these four facilities on Monday, a total of 154 senior citizens above the age of 60 years got the first dose while 16 persons who were aged 45 and above with co-morbidities were vaccinated. Of these, 65 persons above 60 years were vaccinated at Sassoon General Hospital while 70 people above the age of 60 were vaccinated at Kamala Nehru Hospital.

Kamala Nehru Hospital registered the highest number of vaccinations of healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens. A total of 346 were inoculated here, followed by 98 at Sassoon General Hospital.

At Sassoon, 11 healthcare workers got the first dose of the vaccine and 13 got the second dose. At Kamala Nehru Hospital, 21 healthcare workers got the first dose and 28 got the second dose, while a total of 213 frontline workers took the first dose.

Seven more civic- run centres — Kalas dispensary at Yerawada, Karne dispensary at Nagar road, Ambedkar dispensary at Dias plot, Thackeray dispensary at Warje, Bartakke dispensary at Warje and Bhavnagre dispensary at Mohammadwadi — will be operational as vaccination centres from March 3. Two private hospitals, Aundh Institute of Medical Sciences and Inlaks and Budhrani hospitals, will also serve as vaccination centres.

Hospitals that are empanelled under CGHS and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, apart from Mahatma Phule Arogya Yojana, will also function as Covid-19 vaccination centres.

“We have have told people not to panic. Initially, there were problems with the digital platform and it took us nearly a week to get everything operational. The final list of hospitals that will function as Covid vaccination centres are being finalised… it will include 19 hospitals that are empanelled under the central government health scheme and 13 others that are empanelled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme,” said Dr Ashish Bharati.

Meanwhile, the civic-run Kamala Nehru Hospital on Monday saw a frantic rush of people, when several walk-in beneficiaries threw caution to the wind as they waited for the vaccine. Instead of maintaining social distance and standing in separate queues, they crowded the venue for the Covid-19 jab.

Healthcare and frontline workers were not given the vaccinations over the weekend as the new CoWin 2.0 digital platform was being updated. On Monday, there was a delay in administering the dose to those who could register on the new platform.

Dr Priya Deshpande, a gynaecologist who was supposed to get the second dose of the Covishield vaccine at Kamala Nehru Hospital at 11 am, said she was not unduly perturbed by the delay. “I can see the rush at the centre… and the staff nurses and those handling the digital platform really putting in sincere efforts to get it operational. People should not panic and form separate queues. I returned again in the afternoon for the second dose and got my vaccine shot,” she said.

