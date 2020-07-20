Not in favour of extending lockdown, but will continue micro-containment zone strategy: PMC

The orders for relaxation of the lockdown were issued by Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pimpri-Chichwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar. (File) The orders for relaxation of the lockdown were issued by Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pimpri-Chichwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar. (File)

With three more days before lockdown norms are eased, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration on Monday said it was not in favour of extending the lockdown, but will continue with the strategy of micro-containment zones to check the spread of Covid-19 in civic jurisdiction.

After easing the lockdown a few months ago, the PMC had adopted the strategy of declaring containment zones based on the number of patients in various parts of the city. The civic body has been reducing the size of containment zones, which has led to an increase in the number of zones.

While the PMC has declared 109 containment zones, the administration later decided to opt for re-introducing the lockdown for ten days, including strict closure on five days, to restrict free movement of citizens.

“The Chief Minister took review of the situation and it was clarified that the entire city will not be considered a containment zone,” said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner of Pune.

He added that the PMC will continue with the containment zone strategy and any changes will be made public soon.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said the re-imposing of the lockdown was done to slow the pace of the infection. “The lockdown period will get over on July 23, and will not continue further, as the administration is planning to introduce permanent plans for imposing restrictions of gathering of citizens, whether it’s in markets or functions like weddings,” he said, adding that the present lockdown was needed, and its impact will be witnessed after some time.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Shantanu Goel said the civic administration used the lockdown period to increase testing by introducing the rapid antigen method. “It has helped the PMC identify more infected people and isolate them for further treatment. The civic administration will continue to increase the testing further,” he said.

