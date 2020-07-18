Pune hospital study raises concern over dropping oxygen levels, flags need for early detection

Nearly 1,700-1,800 patients have recovered and 400 are presently undergoing treatment. Nearly 1,700-1,800 patients have recovered and 400 are presently undergoing treatment.

An in-depth and qualitative analysis by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital – the largest private medical facility in Pune that has treated over 2,275 Covid-19 patients in the last three months – found that 45 patients who had died had reported to hospitals when their oxygen saturation levels were below 80 per cent.

At least 100 patients had succumbed to the viral infection and they also had comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and stroke. Normal pulse oximeter readings range between 95 and 100 per cent and the serious message that needs to be understood is that for many patients, oxygen saturation levels below 80 could be fatal, Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, told The Indian Express.

Nearly 1,700-1,800 patients have recovered and 400 are presently undergoing treatment.

While treating patients, the team of doctors also decided to conduct a study of 250 persons who had recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from the hospital. “We wanted a better insight into the sociological, preventive and other medical aspects of the disease. Hour-long interviews were conducted with each of the 250 recovered patients since one-and-a-half months and the study has thrown up some interesting findings,” said Dr Kelkar.

“For instance, 25 per cent of those who were analysed in our study had symptoms like severe headache while 32 per cent had loss of taste,” Dr Kelkar said.

These findings are in line with what has been reported by the Centre for Disease Control. Other findings that are also in line with what the World Health Organisation has said include reported outbreaks of Covid-19 in closed settings such as places of work or worship, where people may be talking or singing.

“In our study, we found three definite clusters where people got infected – PMC employees, banks and school teachers. This does indicate that we cannot rule out aerosol transmission, particularly in indoor locations where infected persons spend long periods of time with others,” said Dr Kelkar.

Dental surgeon Dr Shantanu Gokhale, anaesthetist Dr Sunil Bapat and volunteer Sagar Kelkar, who were part of the study, said the age profile of the patients ranged from seven to 89 years old. Forty six per cent were men while 54 per cent were women.

The patients were from both low and middle-income groups and the analysis indicated that 36 per cent had not studied up till Standard X. At least 41 per cent of these patients were used to staying in crowded homes with an average of three to four persons in one room. There was no ventilation at the homes of 44 per cent of the people who were infected.

Physical exercise, mental activity crucial

At least 85 per cent of the patients who recovered from Covid-19 were not involved in any kind of physical exercise while 75 per cent admitted that they were not engaged in recreational or other activities that involved mental abilities. “This just indicates that being physically and mentally inactive can make one susceptible to Covid-19 infection,” said the team of doctors.

Stigma persists

The pandemic has changed the lives of people and the fear of being infected has given rise to stigma in local communities. “Our study shows that 49 per cent of the people who had recovered found society’s attitude towards them judgmental,” Dr Kelkar said, adding that many patients, despite having recovered, were told not to report to work for a month. Patients who had recovered also felt this social stigma.

‘Lockdown doesn’t prevent Covid-19’

A lockdown may slow down the spread but it certainly does not prevent Covid-19 infection, according to the study. Study findings showed that 47 per cent of persons who strictly followed lockdown rules got infected. Of these, 34 per cent did not leave their homes during the pandemic while 13 per cent had stepped out to purchase vegetables and other items. Thirty per cent had attended social gatherings while 13 percent had travelled outside the city and got infected.

Among the infected, 87 per cent had BCG vaccination, 45 per cent took Arsenicum Album

There is no evidence that Bacille Calmette-Guérin vaccine protects people against infection and even as trials are underway, this study also found that 87 per cent of the people who were infected had taken BCG shots against TB . “Similarly, in our study, we found that 45 per cent persons who were infected had taken Arsenicum Album as an immunity booster,” said Dr Kelkar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd