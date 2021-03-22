Increased covid testing in Pune; 5,421 new infections reported on Sunday

One of the reasons for the rising number of coronavirus cases in Pune is the increase in testing. On Sunday, 21,117 samples were tested, up from the average of about 13,000 to 14,000 two weeks ago.

This is true of Maharashtra state as well. For the last one week, the state has been testing more than one lakh samples every day, and finding about one in every four persons to be positive. In the short run, higher tests lead to an increase in the number of cases, but it is also one of the most effective measures to control the virus transmission. That is because as more and more infected people get identified, and isolated, the lesser is their chance of passing on the virus to others. Higher testing would, thus, help in controlling the spread in some time.

On Sunday, Pune reported 5,421 new infections, the third consecutive day of 5,000-plus cases in the city. Of these, 2,978 cases were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, while 1,350 case from Pimpri Chinchwad. The remaining 1,093 cases were discovered from cantonment and rural areas.

District data showed that 32 deaths were reported from Pune district, taking the total number to 9,569. The mismatch with state data continued on Sunday as well. According to the state government data, 25 deaths were reported from the district.

With Sunday’s addition, more than 4.71 lakh people have so far been found infected with the virus in Pune, the second highest for any city in the country, after Delhi. The number of active cases have now crossed 40,000, though the district data puts this number at 36,526. Close to 24,000 people, or about 65 per cent, of the infected people are in home isolation, while the remaining are in hospitals.