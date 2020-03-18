Coronavirus outbreak: PCMC bans entry into headquarters

The security department has been asked to post one security personnel on every floor of the PCMC headquarters. (Representational Image) The security department has been asked to post one security personnel on every floor of the PCMC headquarters. (Representational Image)

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation from Tuesday stopped the entry of citizens, contractors, their employees and activists into the PCMC headquarters at Pimpri. Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar took the decision following a directive from the divisional commissionerate. The ban will remain in force till March 31. PCMC said citizens should avoid meeting officials and instead email their queries to them on commissioner@pcmcindia.gov.in.

The PCMC chief said if a citizen wants to enter PCMC headquarters, he or she should possess a permission letter from concerned official and should wear a mask while entering the office. “The citizen should wash hands with a sanitiser by visiting the washroom in the civic office and then wash hands with soap,” he said.

The PCMC chief has also directed the security guards at the headquarters not to allow anybody without requisite permission from concerned officials. The security department has been asked to post one security personnel on every floor of the PCMC headquarters.

PCMC, police appeal

The PCMC administration has appealed to those citizens who have returned from foreign countries to avoid contact with other citizens. They have been asked to get in touch with the administration if they have symptoms like fever, cold or sore throat. The administration said citizens who have returned from China, Korea, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Dubai should quarantine themselves at home for 14 days. The PCMC has set up a helpline number 8888006666.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has also appealed to tour and travel companies, hotels and lodges to provide information about foreign tourists as well as about those citizens who have visited foreign countries. Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi issued orders to this effect on Monday.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has formed as many as 100 quick response teams to keep an eye on 169 citizens who have returned from foreign countries and have been quarantined at home. The squad includes one police personnel and two civic officials. The PCMC chief said the squad will keep a close watch on these citizens to ensure that they do not roam outside and remain quarantined at home.

A civic official said so far 23 people have completed home quarantine of 14 days.

Oppn backs PCMC admn

NCP, which is the main opposition party in the PCMC, has extended all help to the civic administration in tackling the spread of coronavirus. Opposition leader Nana Kate said, “PCMC should carry out surveillance in the entire town to contain the infection. The NCP as opposition will extend its full support to the administration in this endeavour,” he said.

Four isolation units

THE PCMC medical department said it has set up two isolation units at Bhosari and YCMH hospital. Besides, it has readied two other isolation units of 130 beds at Jijamata Hospital and Eye Hospital.

