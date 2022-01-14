Pune: 9,645 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Unlike Mumbai, the daily count of coronavirus infections in Pune continues to rise, with 9,645 new cases being detected on Thursday. According to the latest data by the health department of the Pune Zila Parishad, three deaths were also reported from the district, two from Pune Municipal Corporation areas and one from Cantonment.

Pune district is still some distance away from its second wave peak. Last year, its daily case count had gone up as high as 12,825. Several other major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata have already crossed their second wave peaks.

The current active case load in the district is nearly one third of the peak of the second wave. As on Thursday, over 44,000 people were infected in the district, of which more than 42,000 are in home isolation and less than 2,000 in hospitals. During the second wave, the active cases count had reached 1.25 lakh.

On Thursday, 5,571 new cases were reported from PMC areas, 2,277 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 1,26 from Pune rural, 281 from Cantonment and 270 from Councils.

A total of 37,642 samples were tested during the day.

So far, Pune has had 12,19,426 covid cases out of which 11,56,041 patients have recovered while 19,277 people have died.

