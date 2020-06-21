PCMC allows home quarantine for 12 days, but only after five days of institutional quarantine

However, no home quarantine will be allowed for residents of chawls and slums. (File) However, no home quarantine will be allowed for residents of chawls and slums. (File)

Unlike the Pune Municipal Corporation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has come up with a different set of guidelines for Covid-19 patients with no symptoms or mild symptoms. These patients will have to undergo a mandatory five-day institutional quarantine, followed by home quarantine for 12 days.

However, no home quarantine will be allowed for residents of chawls and slums, where there won’t be any provision for a separate bathroom or bedroom for the patient.

“The patients who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, and are undergoing treatment at Covid care centres, dedicated Covid health centres or dedicated Covid hospitals, can be isolated at home, but only after five days of primary treatments at these centres or hospitals. The patient should be fever-free for four days at the centre, and this should be certified by the medical officer,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar.

While PMC has allowed home isolation for co-morbid patients, PCMC has ruled out this option. “Co-morbid patients or those with pre-existing diseases cannot be allowed to remain in home isolation. This is because such patients need extra care and that can be provided only under the supervision of expert doctors,” said Hardikar.

Professor Pravin Soni, in-charge of the Department of Medicine, YCM Hospital and College, said, “If there is any delay in bringing co-morbid patients to the hospital, it is proving fatal for them… we have observed that the condition of co-morbid patients turns critical in no time. They suddenly need oxygen or have to be put on ventilator, facilities which are not available at home.”

“In some cases, we have observed that co-morbid patients have died within a few hours of hospitalisation… Co-morbid patients need special care and quick treatment,” said YCMH Dean Dr Rajendra Wable.

PCMC guidelines stipulate that home quarantine can be allowed if there is someone to take care of the patient round-the-clock. The caretaker should remain with the patient till he or she completely recovers. “…there should be constant communication between the caretaker and the medical officers. The medical officers should explain the medicine protocol to the caretaker or the concerned relative,” said the civic chief.

“The patients are expected to sign a self-declaration form before they can be home quarantined. The caretaker also has to sign the form. After submission of the form, the eligibility of the patient for home isolation will be decided, ” said Hardikar.

The guidelines stipulate that if a patient suffers from symptoms such as fever, respiratory problems and uneasiness, among others, medical help should be sought immediately.

“Of the 12 days at home, the patient shouldn’t have had fever for 10 days. And after 17 days from the day when his throat swab sample is taken, he or she can be declared corona-free and there is no need for conducting another test on him,” said the PCMC chief.

