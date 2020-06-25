Pune: B T Kawade Road area to be sealed off for 5 days as cases rise

On June 16, the PMC had declared a list of 73 containment zones and B T Kawade Road was added to it on Wednesday. (File) On June 16, the PMC had declared a list of 73 containment zones and B T Kawade Road was added to it on Wednesday. (File)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday declared B T Kawade Road area as containment zone for the second time after increase in Covid-19 cases. The locality alongside the road will be sealed for five days on June 26.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad included B T Kawade Road area in the list of 74 containment zones.

“The part of B T Kawade Road area was declared containment zone in the past, but they were deleted from the list in May after there were no new patients from the area. However, the area reported 75 positive cases for Covid-19 in the last few days and the number was increasing every day,” said an official from the civic administration.

The entire B T Kawade Road will be closed for public and all localities, slums as well as around 30 housing societies, will be sealed for five days from June 26 to 30.

On June 16, the PMC had declared a list of 73 containment zones and B T Kawade Road was added to it on Wednesday.

“If the containment measures are not taken in the area then there is a fear of people using the road getting infected. It is advised to residents to purchase necessary goods on Thursday as they will not be allowed to come on streets from Friday,” said a civic official.

The milk supply will be allowed from 7 am to 9 am while medical stores and clinics will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 7 pm during the five days. “Only heavy vehicles and emergency supply vehicles passing through the area will be allowed to use the road while residents of the area will not be allowed to come on streets,” said a civic official.

