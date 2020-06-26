600 test reports in 24 hours: PCMC ropes in 10 labs for Covid-19 tests

Earlier, the PCMC used to test 300-350 people every day and it used to take at least five days to get the results. (Representational) Earlier, the PCMC used to test 300-350 people every day and it used to take at least five days to get the results. (Representational)

THE Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has roped in 10 laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests. As result, over the last three days, the waiting time for getting throat swab sample reports has reduced to less than 24 hours.

“Of the 10 laboratories, four are government ones like NIV and those at NARI, IISER and Sassoon. Two are at private hospitals, Aditya Birla and D Y Patil,” Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express on Thursday. Among the private labs are Thyrocare, Krisnna, SRL and Metropolis.

Earlier, the PCMC used to test 300-350 people every day and it used to take at least five days to get the results. “Now, we are getting 600 to 650 test reports within 24 hours. As a result, our testing count has doubled, which will show more cases. We are expecting around 3,000 positive cases by the end of the month and after that hopefully, the numbers will come down,” he said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said, “Of the 600 test reports, 15 per cent are positive cases and the rest negative.” Hardikar said the PCMC is paying Rs 2,000-2,500 per test.

Meanwhile, a Marathi actor was fined for not wearing a mask while in her car in Dapodi on Wednesday. “The woman was in a car. While the driver was wearing a mask, she was not. When an SRPF constable asked her to pay the fine, she refused and created a ruckus,” said Police Inspector (Bhosari police station) Shankar Awatade. PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy said besides the driver, the actor’s father was also in the car. “The receipt for Rs 500 issued to her was in the name of her father as per her request,” he said.

