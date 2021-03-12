Pune gets stricter Covid-19 restrictions, but no lockdown for now

Samples are taking for testing at Katraj in Pune. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Pune has brought back stricter restrictions on operation of restaurants and bars, public gardens and function halls in order to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19 disease. The decision was taken at a weekly review meeting today, attended among others by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who also happens to be the guardian minister for Pune.

In a relief to common citizens, no change has been made in the night curfew timings which will remain as they are now, from 11 pm to 6 am.

The school and college closure has also been extended till March 31. Earlier, they were to remain closed until March 14.

To reduce the inconvenience to citizens and students, some exemptions have been announced in the restrictions.

These are as follows:

# The dine-in facility at restaurants and bars will be closed at 10 pm. These establishments can continue the food delivery service (through their own employees or cellphone-based apps) till 11 pm.

# Restaurants and bars will be required to display a board at the entrance giving information about total seating capacity, 50 per cent seating capacity and seats occupies presently. Violators may face FIRs, cash penalties as well cancellations of licenses.

# Schools and colleges will remain closed till March 31 (Education department can give some exemptions to students of Class X and Class XII).

# MPSC, UPSC coaching classes and libraries can function at 50 per cent capacity.

# Public gardens can open for morning hours but will remain shut in the evening.

# More than 50 guests will not be allowed for functions (marriages, religious functions, other social gatherings) held at closed premises and 100 for open premises such as lawns.

# Malls, cinema halls and markets (selling non-essential goods) will shut at 10 pm.