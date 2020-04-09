Pune: Wholesale market in Gultekdi to remain shut from tomorrow till further notice

In an official letter to traders, the administration said all operations in the market will remain suspended till further notice. In an official letter to traders, the administration said all operations in the market will remain suspended till further notice.

The wholesale market in Gultekdi in Pune will remain shut from April 10 till further notice in order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the administration has announced.

In an official letter to traders, the administration said all operations in the market will remain suspended till further notice. This is likely to affect the availability of fruits and vegetables in the area in the coming days.

The Gultekdi market yard is located in one of the areas sealed by the Pune Municipal Corporation to contain the spread of Covid-19. Police have also stopped vehicular movement in the area and have directed shops to remain shut.

While the market and its activities in the area were exempted from the lockdown, traders, commission agents and labourers have asked for suspension of activities in view of the sealing.

The group had raised problems over difficulties in commuting to the area. Besides this, they also expressed fears over getting infected in the process.

In response to their letters, the administration decided to suspend operations till further notice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd