Pune: As cases rise, wholesale markets see traders leave

As wholesale markets across the country suspend trade or function with skeletal staff, questions about supply of essential commodities have again begun to crop up. With the present lockdown mostly likely being extended, traders say logistic pressures might creep up later in the month in some parts of the country.

On Wednesday, the traders and commission agents association of Pune’s wholesale market submitted a letter to the administrator of the market, asking them to suspend trade in view of the pandemic. Incidentally, labour unions working in the market have also submitted a similar demand, pointing out how the market was locked in the area sealed off by the PMC to contain the spread of the virus. While these markets have been exempted from the lockdown, traders and labourers have asked for the suspension of trade.

Meanwhile, in Vashi’s wholesale market in Navi Mumbai, a similar situation has arisen, as unconfirmed reports talked about a trader testing positive for the virus in the spices section of the market. Rajendra Shelke, the present of the onion potato traders and commission agents association, claimed that only about 25 per cent of the traders are operating in that section of the market. “Labour is a major problem in other markets as well. After this news of someone testing positive, more traders will refrain from trading,” he said. Both Pune and Mumbai’s markets had resumed operations post April 1, after being shut down for more than 10 days since the beginning of the lockdown.

In Latur’s wholesale pulses and oilseeds market, traders said the market committee could not assure them that social distancing norms will be followed during trade. Nitin Kalantri, a dal miller and trader operating in the market, said that in the absence of such measures, traders have decided to abstain from the market. “Farmers are unable to arrange labour and at the market, we are facing a similar situation. The market is closed as of now,” he said. Reports have come in from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of Karnataka, of markets remaining suspended.

Kalantri, however, did not foresee any major shortage till April 15. “Logistics remain a problem – the roadside dabhas being closed has posed a major challenge for truck drivers. As of now, we do not see any problem in major cities, but the smaller and interior parts have already started facing shortage,” he said. However, if the lockdown is extended later on, Kalantri said there could be a possible supply crunch due to panic buying.

While supply shortage has not really hit home, the bigger worry for traders is that movement of raw materials as well as finished goods will be hit in the days to come. Labour is a major problem and as farmers stay away from markets, supply of raw material is also being hit. “What we need is a decentralised system, wherein raw materials can be purchased at processing centres. Or, the government should provide us with the raw material in their stocks for processing,” Kalantri said.

